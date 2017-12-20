Crime
December 20, 2017 11:20 pm

Man arrested following armed robbery in Maskwacis

By Reporter  Global News
File/ RCMP
A A

The RCMP have a man in custody after they were called to an armed gas station robbery in Maskwacis Wednesday afternoon.

The Mounties received the call at around 3:15 p.m. and had a 39-year-old man in custody within two hours.

Nobody was injured in the incident on the Montana First Nation.

RCMP say charges have not yet been laid.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta RCMP
Armed Robbery
Crime
Gas Station Robbery
Maskwacis
Montana First Nation
RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News