Man arrested following armed robbery in Maskwacis
The RCMP have a man in custody after they were called to an armed gas station robbery in Maskwacis Wednesday afternoon.
The Mounties received the call at around 3:15 p.m. and had a 39-year-old man in custody within two hours.
Nobody was injured in the incident on the Montana First Nation.
RCMP say charges have not yet been laid.
