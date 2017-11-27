Gas station employee injured during armed robbery in central Alberta

A man working at a gas station was injured during an armed robbery in a small central Alberta town east of Red Deer late Sunday night.

RCMP said just before 11 p.m., they responded to a 911 call at the gas station in Alix.

Police said a stolen white Dodge Ram backed into the business, allowing the driver to get inside the store.

The suspect got into a struggle with the male employee, and ending up overpowering him. The suspect then stole an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes before getting away in the pickup.

The injured man was treated on scene by EMS and police said he declined further medical treatment.

Police shared the vehicle description with surrounding detachments. RCMP in Stettler, located about 37 kilometres east of Alix, spotted the truck and attempted to stop it.

The suspect abandoned it and was last seen running away on 56 Street, north of 50 Avenue in Stettler.

He is described as being in his late 20s to early 30s. He was wearing a dark-coloured hat, dark hooded sweatshirt with a “Fox” symbol, checkered pyjama pants and black and white running shoes.

The stolen Dodge was seized by police and the RCMP Forensic Identification Unit is assisting with this investigation.

RCMP did not say what kind of weapon was used in the armed robbery.

Alix is about 50 kilometres northeast of Red Deer.