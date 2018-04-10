3 men charged after stolen items recovered from Hants County properties

Three men are facing charges after stolen vehicles, trailers, tools and drugs were recovered from properties in the area of Rawdon, N.S., last week.

Nova Scotia RCMP say one of the stolen trailers was first located Friday at a property in Rawdon Gold Mines.

A Department of Natural Resources helicopter later located a stolen truck at a property in nearby Upper Rawdon.

“Both locations were multi-acre properties which contained multiple vehicles, vehicle parts and machine equipment,” police said in a news release Tuesday.

Police say a search warrant was executed on the properties over the course of three days. Officers recovered three stolen vehicles, two stolen trailers, stolen tools and a small quantity of drugs from one property, along with six stolen vehicles, a stolen mini-excavator, a small quality of drugs and computer equipment from another.

“A third search warrant was also executed at another location in Upper Rawdon resulting in another vehicle being seized,” police said in the new release.

Terrance Murray Murphy, 36, of Mount Uniacke, Danny Craig McCullough, 63, of Rawdon and Graeme Creighton White, 26, of Rawdon were arrested on Friday and have each been charged with one count of possession of stolen property.

Both McCullough and White remain behind bars and are scheduled to appear before a judge in Shubenacadie provincial court on Thursday.

Murphy was released and will appear in court on June 4.