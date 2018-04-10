Two pedestrians hit by Halifax Transit bus on Spring Garden Road

A section of Spring Garden Road in downtown Halifax was shut down on Tuesday afternoon after a Halifax Transit bus struck two pedestrians.

The collision happened just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of Spring Garden and Dresden Row.

According to Halifax Regional Police, the two women who were struck were taken by EHS to hospital. It’s believed they have non-life-threatening injuries.

A witness at the scene said the two pedestrians were elderly women.

At the scene, yellow police tape has blocked off the area around the bus as police continue to investigate.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area while the intersection is closed.

