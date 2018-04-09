Halifax City Hall to be lit up in Humboldt Broncos’ colours

Halifax City Hall will be lit up in the Humboldt Broncos‘ team colours on Monday in recognition of the recent deaths of 15 people in Saskatchewan.

READ MORE: Here are the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash

“When people walk through downtown Halifax, city hall is a fairly prominent building. So when they see green and gold, I’m sure their minds will go directly to where we want them to, which is: ‘Our thoughts and prayers for those in Saskatchewan,'” municipal spokesperson Brendan Elliott said in an interview.

On Friday, there was a deadly collision involving a semi-truck and bus carrying the hockey team members.

Toronto’s CN Tower Twitter account said on Saturday that the structure was going to be lit up to commemorate those killed.

The lights at Halifax City Hall automatically turn on at dusk. The plan is to maintain this colour scheme for the rest of the week so long as there no conflicts with other observances, Elliott said.