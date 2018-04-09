Broncos April 9 2018 7:21am 05:41 Mooseheads GM on Humboldt Broncos tragedy We talk with Halifax Mooseheads general manager Cam Russell about the Humboldt Broncos tragedy and get reaction to Halifax hosting the Memorial Cup in 2019. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4131873/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4131873/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?