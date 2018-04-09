Canadians are leaving their hockey sticks on front porches to pay tribute to Humboldt Broncos

Canadians are paying to tribute to the 15 people who were killed in the horrific bus crash involving the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team. They are honouring the victims by leaving hockey sticks on front porches.

The crash happened Friday as the team was heading to a semifinal game against the Nipawin Hawks, when the team bus collided with a semi-truck,killing 15 and injuring 14 others, near Tisdale, Sask.

On Sunday, thousands of people poured into the Elgar Peterson Arena in Humboldt for a vigil to honour the victims.

They were honoured outside of the community as well, as many social media users began to share photos of hockey sticks left outside on front porches in tribute to the Broncos team.

Winnipeg Jets broadcaster and Humboldt native, Brian Munz, appeared to be the first to post the hockey stick tribute on Twitter, by sharing a text he said he received from a friend he went to high school with in Humboldt.

Got this text from a friend who I went to high school with in Humboldt. Inviting you to do the same as we remember and send our thoughts to the #HumboldtBroncos.#PrayersForHumboldt #Broncostrong #Humboldtstrong #theSJHL #TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/HHwZyUZ5KG — Brian Munz (@BrianMunzTSN) April 9, 2018

Munz shared an image of the text message and a photo accompanying it.

“Leaving it out on the porch tonight. The boys might need it … wherever they are,” reads the text message.

The photo with it, shows a lone hockey stick leaning against a wall on the front step of a house.

“Inviting you to do the same as we remember and send our thoughts to the #HumboldtBroncos,” the broadcaster tweeted along with the photos.

And just like that, others began to share images of hockey sticks being left outside and tweeting condolences to Humboldt and the Broncos team.

“Leaving our sticks on the front porch with lights on in honour of hockey families and friends of #HumboldtBroncos Canada Mourns with you,” Greg Burgess tweeted.

Leaving our sticks on the front porch with lights on in honour of hockey families and friends of #HumboldtBroncos

Canada Mourns with you. #putyoursticksout #prayers #HumboldtStrong #momentofsilence #hockeyfamily pic.twitter.com/cCoHfSlFkj — Greg Burgess (@GBurgess77) April 9, 2018

“We are all Broncos in memory of those who lost their lives and continue to fight for their lives we put our sticks outside under the lights to remember you #HumboldtBroncos #putyoursticksout #WeAreAllBroncos,” Vicki Sweet tweeted.

We are all Broncos in memory of those who lost their lives and continue to fight for their lives we put our sticks outside under the lights to remember you #HumboldtBroncos #putyoursticksout #WeAreAllBroncos pic.twitter.com/66mArR3K0k — Vicki Sweet (@vsweet36) April 9, 2018

The hashtag #putyoursticksout reached as far away as China, with expats joining in the tribute.

The victims include Broncos captain Logan Schatz along with nine other players, coaches Darcy Haugun and Mark Cross, the team’s statistician, radio play-by-play announcer and the driver of the bus.

Here’s more of a look at the hockey stick tribute.

In remembrance of the victims of the terrible tragedy involving the Humboldt Broncos hockey team, hockey players across the world are putting their sticks out on their porches with lights left on. #putyoursticksout#PrayersForHumboldt #HockeyIsFamily pic.twitter.com/jMXPZgM8aZ — Jer (@CoachDaddy22) April 9, 2018

#putyoursticksout #HumboldtBroncos #PrayersForHumboldt

Sticks out in Cochrane Ab. No words…so sad…so scary. The ripple of this has spread farther than all can imagine. In one of those ripples some good will come from such tragedy. pic.twitter.com/ahofyA6XAB — Mike Carter (@marathonmike67) April 9, 2018

–With files from Rebecca Joseph and David Giles