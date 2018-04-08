Quebec hockey community sends condolences to Broncos organization after fatal crash

On Sunday, the Midget Espoir Montreal hockey team played their last game of the season.

Though the 15 and 16-year-olds were determined to finish their season off with a bang, there was sombre feeling hovering over the arena.

“As a fellow hockey player, we always have a respect among other hockey players, so hearing this hurts your heart,” said Luca Desiato, captain of the team.

In honour of the 15 people who died in the fatal crash Friday in Saskatchewan, the teams held a minute of silence.

Their coach, Pierre Bernier, said in times like this it’s important for the entire hockey community to come together.

“These kids are 16 to 20 years old, they’re still wanting to be career hockey players and stuff – it’s just terrible to hear [that] kind of news,” he said.

That feeling was shared right across the province.

The Quebec Remparts sent out a tweet on Friday, offering their condolences to the Broncos organization.

L’organisation des Remparts offre ses plus sincères condoléances aux familles touchées par la tragédie survenue en Saskatchewan plus tôt ce soir. La grande famille du hockey junior est en deuil Nous sommes avec l’organisation des @HumboldtBroncos de tout coeur — Remparts de Québec (@quebec_remparts) April 7, 2018

As did the pros.

Before the Habs-Leafs game Saturday night, a moment of silence was held for the victims of the tragedy.

The Montreal Canadiens also announced every player on the team would be contributing to the Broncos’ Go Fund Me campaign.