RCMP investigate suspicious death in Stettler

Stettler RCMP are investigating a suspicious death in the central Alberta town.

A man’s body was found inside a home during the evening of April 6.

RCMP said the victim has not been positively identified and an autopsy date has yet to be determined.

Investigators with both the Stettler RCMP and RCMP Major Crimes unit are looking for a white 2008 Ford F-150 Quad Cab truck with Alberta licence plate number BRM 9136 that police say belongs to the victim.

RCMP are asking the public not to approach the truck if it’s located but to call 911.

Anyone with information is asked to call Stettler RCMP at 403 742-3382.

Stettler is located about 80 kilometres east of Red Deer, Alta.