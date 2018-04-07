Former Humboldt Broncos player devastated by loss of ex-teammates in bus crash

A recent Humboldt Broncos player is devastated after learning about the deadly bus crash that claimed the lives of several former teammates.

Quinn Schneidmiller played for the Broncos until he was traded in October.

He is back at his family home in Penticton, B.C. after visiting Humboldt earlier this week, where he spent time with former teammates.

On Friday, the Broncos’ team bus crashed into a transport truck, leaving 15 dead.

“I can’t believe what happened,” Schneidmiller said. “I literally hugged some of them 72 hours ago.”

The team was on its way to play in Game 5 of a semifinal against the Nipawin Hawks when the crash happened.

Schneidmiller said he has a friend on the Hawks and that the team is heartbroken.

“He talked about playing against those guys — you’re on the ice and you guys aren’t friends, [but] then after hearing something like that, it just shook everybody’s world.”

Schneidmiller said he plans to travel back to Humboldt on Sunday.

He said the first people he’ll visit are his former billet family, who are still waiting to hear of the condition of the two players who currently live with them.

Schneidmiller said he plans to “as best as I can try to make it out to each guy who is fighting and let them know I’m there, because I know they would do the exact same thing for me.”

— With files from Phil Heidenreich, Marney Blunt and the Canadian Press