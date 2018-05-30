Ontario election 2018: Aurora—Oak Ridges—Richmond Hill riding

Voters in Aurora—Oak Ridges—Richmond Hill head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Naheed Yaqubian

PC: Michael Parsa

NDP: Katrina Sale

Green: Sonetta Duncan

Geography

Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill covers an area of 96 square kilometres. It contains the towns of Richmond Hill and Aurora. It is located east of Bathurst Street, west of the 404, south of Wellington and north of Richmond Hill at Elgin Mills Road.

History

This is a new riding. It was created by the Ontario government in 2015 in an effort to adjust the provincial electoral map to bring it in line with the map used for federal elections. The riding was created from Newmarket-Aurora, Oak Ridges-Markham, and Richmond Hill.