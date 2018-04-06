Trailer theft leaves Kingston business out nearly $100,000

If you’re looking for a new Toronto Maple Leafs sweater ahead of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, you’ll likely head to a store like Red Beard’s Sports in Kingston. But the theft of a trailer full of merchandise Thursday night has its owner feeling like his team was swept in the first round.

“It made my morning,” owner Emile Nibourg said sarcastically in a Facebook conversation with CKWS TV.

The trailer in question was taken from a warehouse south of nearby Napanee. A Facebook post from Red Beard’s Sports describes the trailer as 12 feet in length, dark grey with a single axle and missing a fender on the passenger side. Its license plate number is ‘E5189N’.

A police report has been filed with Napanee OPP.

Nibourg estimates the contents are worth nearly $100,000, and it was earmarked for an upcoming trade show he’ll likely no longer be able to attend.

“I won’t be able to get the product back,” Nibourg said. “Insurance always takes a long time to pay anything.”

The Facebook post has been shared more than a hundred times in its first three hours. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.