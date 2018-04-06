Canada
April 6, 2018 10:53 am
Updated: April 6, 2018 10:55 am

Regina police launch in North Central death investigation

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

How a man died has not been released as Regina police investigate a death in North Central.

Alexa Huffman / Global News
Regina police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a young man in North Central.

Officers were called to the 1100-block of King Street around 7 p.m. CT Thursday for a report of an injured man.

A 21-year-old man was declared dead by paramedics.

His name and a cause of death have not been released.

Forensic identification, major crimes and the coroner’s office are assisting with the investigation.

No other details have been released by police at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

