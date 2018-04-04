Man shot twice, wounded in Regina shooting

A man is recovering from wounds he suffered after being shot twice in an early morning shooting in Regina.

The shooting happened Wednesday at around 12:30 a.m. CT at a home on Charles Crescent.

A 47-year-old man was hit by two bullets from a gun that was shot at close range. Police have not released the nature of his injuries but said they are not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made and police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.