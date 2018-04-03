Canada
April 3, 2018 7:03 pm

Man charged for uttering threats after disagreeing with Regina employee at Crown Corporation

By Online Producer  Global News

A 22-year-old man is facing three charges of uttering threats after police investigate an incident that occurred on March 29.

Alexa Huffman / Global News
A A

A 22-year-old man is facing three charges of uttering threats after police investigate an incident that occurred on March 29.

On March 29, just after 9:00 a.m., police were dispatched to an office of a Crown corporation on McCarthy Boulevard North for a threatening call.

The early stages of the investigation had indicated that a male has allegedly called this office a number of times threatening to cause bodily harm to a male employee of the agency.

The man allegedly threatened to harm a female employee that he was speaking with over a disagreement.

The same day, at approximately 12:15 p.m., police located and arrested the man in connection with the alleged threats.

Jayden William Yakobovich, 22, of Regina, is facing three charges of uttering threats.

Yakobovich was released on an officer undertaking to appear in court at 9:30 a.m. on May 15.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Court Appearance
Crown Corporation
Disagreement over the phone
Jayden William Yakobovich
McCarthy Boulevard North
Regina
Regina Police Service
RPS
Saskatchewan
Threatening Call
Uttering Threats

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News