Man charged for uttering threats after disagreeing with Regina employee at Crown Corporation

A 22-year-old man is facing three charges of uttering threats after police investigate an incident that occurred on March 29.

On March 29, just after 9:00 a.m., police were dispatched to an office of a Crown corporation on McCarthy Boulevard North for a threatening call.

The early stages of the investigation had indicated that a male has allegedly called this office a number of times threatening to cause bodily harm to a male employee of the agency.

The man allegedly threatened to harm a female employee that he was speaking with over a disagreement.

The same day, at approximately 12:15 p.m., police located and arrested the man in connection with the alleged threats.

Jayden William Yakobovich, 22, of Regina, is facing three charges of uttering threats.

Yakobovich was released on an officer undertaking to appear in court at 9:30 a.m. on May 15.