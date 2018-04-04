Revelstoke Grizzlies get shutout against Kimberley Dynamiters in Game 4
Revelstoke Grizzlies netminder Gio Sambrielaz got a shutout Tuesday night as the KIJHL team won 1-0 over the Kimberley Dynamiters.
The single goal of the game was scored by Jacob Bourchier in the second period.
Sambrielaz stopped all 37 shots on goal. The 19-year-old Revelstoke netminder grew up in Kelowna.
The Grizzlies won despite being outshot by the Dynamiters 37-18.
The KIJHL final playoff series is now tied at 2-2.
Game five moves to the Kimberley Civic Centre Thursday, 7:30 p.m.
