RCMP rule Millbrook First Nation death a homicide, 2 people charged
Nova Scotia RCMP say a man’s death in Millbrook First Nation was the result of a homicide and have charged two people in connection to the incident.
Police were called to a home on Willow Street just after 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, April 1. RCMP say the 46-year-old victim was not breathing and was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
On Monday, RCMP announced Kevin Brian Sylliboy, 25, from Millbrook has been charged with second-degree murder. Grace Marie Scott, 35, from Truro is charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder.
Both remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in Truro Provincial Court on Tuesday morning.
RCMP say several locations have been searched as part of the investigation.
They do not believe this was a random act.
Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious or has information is asked to call Millbrook RCMP at (902) 893-6819 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
