Kingston Police investigate discovery of human remains

Kingston Police aren’t releasing much information about the discovery of human remains in the city over the Easter long weekend.

Police have confirmed that remains were found, but have not said where or when.

Late Friday evening, a post from a Missing James Switzer Facebook Page, dedicated to missing Kingston man James Switzer, was shared by hundreds of people.

Kingston Police have not confirmed whether the investigation into the human remains is linked to any open missing person case, including the disappearance of James Switzer.

The 37-year-old was last seen late Christmas night after he left the west Kingston apartment he shared with his girlfriend to walk to a nearby gas station.

He never returned and his wallet was found in late January near the couple’s apartment.