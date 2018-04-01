Recipe: Poached egg and asparagus

Chef Trevor Bird shares a new way to serve poached eggs.

Ingredients

Poached Egg & Asparagus

16 cups (4 L) boiling water

4 eggs, cracked into a bowl

1 bunch asparagus

2 tbsp (30 mL) olive oil

Large pinch salt

Bacon Vinaigrette

1/2 cup (125 mL) olive oil

1/2 cup (125 mL) grapeseed oil

1/3 cup (75 mL) maple syrup

1/3 cup (75 mL) sherry vinegar

1 tbsp (15 mL) grainy Dijon





Large pinch of saltPinch of pepper1/2 cup (125 mL) bacon rendered and crispyParmesan cheese to taste

Instructions

Stir boiling water and turn off heat. Gently drop eggs in water and let sit for 3-5 minutes until whites are set. Remove with a slotted spoon and place on a paper towel to dry.

Turn a grill or broiler on high heat; toss asparagus with oil and season with salt. Cook on grill or under the broiler for 2-3 minutes. Remove and set aside.

For the bacon vinaigrette whisk together olive oil, grapeseed oil, maple syrup, sherry vinegar, Dijon, salt and pepper. Add crispy bacon at the end.

Place grilled asparagus down, place poached egg on top, and spoon over vinaigrette. Finish with fresh Parmesan cheese.

