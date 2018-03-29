Donald Trump calls Roseanne Barr to congratulate her on show’s premiere ratings

Not only did Donald Trump Jr. tweet Roseanne Barr to congratulate her on Tuesday night’s huge Roseanne revival premiere, but the U.S. president himself is also said to have given her a call.

According to the New York Times, Trump rang up the actress to congratulate her on the comedy’s success and also thanked her for her constant support.

The publication stated the call was confirmed by Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House press secretary.

The latest news comes after The Hollywood Reporter reported the one-hour, two episode Roseanne premiere netted a huge 18.1 million viewers.

The impressive numbers made Roseanne the highest-rated scripted series since the peak viewership of Empire, and the best ratings for a sitcom in three years. Recent sitcom revival, Will & Grace, premiered to a little over 10 million viewers.

The Roseanne revival brought back the entire cast, including stars Barr and John Goodman from the original show, which ran from 1988 to 1997.

Barr took to Twitter Wednesday to thank fans for the overwhelming support for the show.

I am so greatful to the fans of the Roseanne show for giving it a good Premiere rating. You are all wonderful-here is to making America laugh & talk again! LOVE U — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) March 28, 2018

Roseanne also found another big fan in the U.S. President’s son Trump Jr., who tweeted his congratulations to Barr and suggested she might consider hosting a late night show to offer an “alternate viewpoint.”

Wow amazing. Congrats @therealroseanne. If you’re not too busy already maybe work in a late night show too… seems there’s some demand for an alternate viewpoint. #Rosanne https://t.co/JNaLjxS0fs — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 28, 2018

Speaking to reporters last week at PaleyFest about the role of politics on the rebooted series, Barr said, “Hopefully it gets people talking to each other.”