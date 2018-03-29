Jacket smash and grab: Halifax police investigating theft at sporting goods store

Halifax Regional Police are looking into a theft at the Trail Shop on Quinpool Road on Wednesday evening.

According to police, at approximately 11:15 p.m., officers responded to reports of two men breaking into the sporting goods store.

The men made off with a number of jackets. Police say the suspects were last seen on Preston Street in a silver Hyundai Elantra.

Halifax police say both suspects are white, in their mid-20s to early 30s and were wearing black Canada Goose jackets with the fur-trimmed hood pulled up.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information on the theft to contact them at 902-490-5016.