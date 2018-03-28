Nova Scotia RCMP arrest 3 teens after pepper spray used in assault

Three teens have been arrested by Nova Scotia RCMP after an assault where pepper spray was used on two people.

According to police, the incident occurred on March 24 on Notre Dame Avenue in Antigonish, N.S.

The investigation by police has led them to conclude that a verbal argument escalated into a physical assault. Two males were then sprayed with pepper spray.

Police say that two victims were transported to the hospital and were treated before being released.

RCMP have now arrested three people in relation to the incident.

An 18-year-old male from St. Joseph-du-Moine, N.S., is facing a charge of Assault

A 17-year-old male youth from Baddeck, N.S., is facing a charge of Assault

A 16-year-old male youth from Nyanza, N.S., is facing two counts of Assault With a Weapon

All three have since been released from police custody and placed on strict conditions.

They’re scheduled to appear in Antigonish Provincial Court and Antigonish Youth Justice Court on June 27.

The Mounties’ investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to call 902-863-6500.