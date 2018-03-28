Politics
March 28, 2018
Updated: March 28, 2018 6:13 pm

Donald Trump replacing veterans affairs secretary with his personal physician

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he has nominated his personal physician to be the new Veterans Affairs Secretary.

Admiral Ronny L. Jackson is set to replace David Shulkin who was fired less than 72 hours after a presidential spokesman had stated that Trump still had faith in him.

Ronny Jackson’s current title is Physician to the President.

Trump made the announcement on Twitter, stating: “I am pleased to announce that I intend to nominate highly respected Admiral Ronny L. Jackson, MD, as the new Secretary of Veterans Affairs.”

He went on to thank Shulkin for his service.

On Monday, White House spokesperson Hogan Gidley looked to dismiss reports that the embattled Shulkin was on his way out.

“At this point in time, though he does have confidence in Dr. Shulkin,” Gidley said. “But as you know, the president wants toput the right people in the right place at the right time and that could change.”

*With files from Associated Press

 

