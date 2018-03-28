More snow on the way, weather statement issued for parts of southern Alberta

A late blast of winter weather is expected across much of southern Alberta — as well as central parts of the province —starting Thursday night, sparking Environment Canada to issue a special weather statement.

As much as 10 to 25 centimetres could fall between Thursday night and Friday evening, the weather agency said.

READ MORE: Calgary sees snowiest start to March on record

The snow is expected to start falling in Grande Cache on Thursday evening and spread south toward Sundre.

The statement was issued for the following areas:

Airdrie, Cochrane, Olds, Sundre

Rocky Mountain House, Caroline

Red Deer, Ponoka, Innisfail, Stettler

Nordegg, Forestry Trunk Road Highway 734

Jasper National Park

Environment Canada said snowfall warnings could be issued as the low-pressure system moves and intensifies.

Global News weather specialist Paul Dunphy said Calgary could see 10 to 15 centimetres fall by Saturday.

Is winter over yet? Flurries are flying this morning and snow may continue throughout the day. Our crews are currently focused on high-volume Priority 1 routes like Glenmore, Macleod, and Crowchild Trail. Visit https://t.co/uKyc7rckNW for the full update, and drive safe! #yycsnow pic.twitter.com/Km87hrELMu — City of Calgary (@cityofcalgary) March 28, 2018

For a complete list of areas in Alberta under a weather warning, watch, or advisory, click here.