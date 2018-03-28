More snow on the way, weather statement issued for parts of southern Alberta
A late blast of winter weather is expected across much of southern Alberta — as well as central parts of the province —starting Thursday night, sparking Environment Canada to issue a special weather statement.
As much as 10 to 25 centimetres could fall between Thursday night and Friday evening, the weather agency said.
The snow is expected to start falling in Grande Cache on Thursday evening and spread south toward Sundre.
The statement was issued for the following areas:
- Airdrie, Cochrane, Olds, Sundre
- Rocky Mountain House, Caroline
- Red Deer, Ponoka, Innisfail, Stettler
- Nordegg, Forestry Trunk Road Highway 734
- Jasper National Park
Environment Canada said snowfall warnings could be issued as the low-pressure system moves and intensifies.
Global News weather specialist Paul Dunphy said Calgary could see 10 to 15 centimetres fall by Saturday.
