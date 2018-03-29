Snowfall warnings for west-central Alberta heading into Easter weekend

We may be nearly a week into spring already, but winter refuses to release its icy grip on Alberta.

Approximately 10 to 25 centimetres of snow is expected to fall in parts of western and central Alberta Thursday night, prompting Environment Canada to issue snowfall warnings.

Heavy snow will move into the Grande Cache region early Thursday evening and spread southeast towards Red Deer by Friday morning, the national weather agency said. The heavy snow will begin to taper off through the day Friday.

The warnings are in the foothills and Prairies to the west and south of Edmonton but do not include the capital region.

The warnings issued Thursday morning were for the following regions:

Whitecourt, Edson, Fox Creek, Swan Hills

Hinton, Grande Cache

Jasper National Park

Nordegg, Forestry Trunk Road Highway 734

Rocky Mountain House, Caroline

Drayton Valley, Devon, Rimbey, Pigeon Lake

Red Deer, Ponoka, Innisfail, Stettler

A special weather statement remained in effect for southern Alberta along the mountains and foothills. The statement included the following areas:

Airdrie, Cochrane, Olds and Sundre

Banff National Park

Crowsnest Pass, Pincher Creek, Waterton Lakes Nat. Park

Kananaskis, Canmore

Environment Canada said the snowfall warnings may be extended to southwestern Alberta as the timing and location of heaviest snowfall becomes clearer. Snow for those areas is expected to taper off Saturday morning.

