Jury finds Emanuel Kahsai guilty of first-degree murder in deaths of his mother and the woman she was a caregiver to

A jury in Calgary has found Emanuel Kahsai guilty of first-degree murder in the 2015 stabbing deaths of his 54-year-old mother, Selmawit Alem, and Julie Tran, the 25-year-old woman Alem was a caregiver to.

Kahsai was in a different courtroom than the jury in order to hear the verdict. He was removed from the original courtroom because after Justice Glen Poelman told him the jury had reached a verdict, Kahsai was asked if he would respectfully receive the decision. He told the judge to call the FBI and the U.S. Army.

Alem’s best friend Susan Hills broke down upon hearing the verdict.

On Oct. 19, 2015, Alem and Tran were found stabbed to death in Alem’s home in the northeast Calgary community of Coventry Hills. Kahsai, who was 30 years old at the time, was arrested and charged a little over three weeks after the bodies were discovered. At the time, Alem had an emergency protection order against Kahsai.

Over a decade ago, Alem’s other son, Michael Tsehaie Kahsai, was murdered when he was just a teen. According to court documents, Emanuel Kahsai never recovered from the loss, battling addictions and becoming physically and verbally abusive towards Alem. The emergency protection order was issued a little over four months before the murders.

In 2016, Kahsai underwent psychiatric testing and was deemed fit to stand trial. In November 2016, Kahsai dismissed his defence lawyer and chose to represent himself in his legal proceedings.

“I would rather represent myself,” Kahsai told the judge on Nov. 8, 2016. “The evidence should show I’m not guilty.”

The case proceeded by direct indictment, meaning Kahsai went to trial without a preliminary inquiry. Kahsai was prone to outbursts during his legal proceedings over the past 20 months. On the day he was found fit to stand trial, he told the judge he wanted to be released immediately and asked to speak to a reporter.

Tran’s family has described Alem as being like a mother to her. Tran suffered a brain injury when she was just two years old.

-With files from Blake Lough and Nancy Hixt

