High heels optional for 10th annual YWCA Walk A Mile in Her Shoes in Peterborough

High heels will be optional for the 10th annual YWCA Walk A Mile in Her Shoes in Peterborough this spring.

The May 25th event supports the YWCA Crossroads Shelter for women and children who are victims or fleeing from domestic violence or abuse.

Since the first walk in 2009, close to $750,000 has been raised for the cause. Initially the walk was for men who donned red high heels and walked down George Street. Women joined them side by side in 2016.

The ruby red high heels will be optional this year as organizers invite participants to wear any footwear they feel comfortable in.

“Being present at the walk and fundraising for a cause you believe in is what makes all the difference for local women and children fleeing abuse,” said Jen Cureton, YWCA Director of Philanthropy and Communications.

Trent Valley Honda is the event title sponsor. General manager Monika Carmichael says a decade ago domestic violence was in the shadows and the walk was needed to draw attention to the cause and talk about violence against women.

“But that’s no longer the case,” she said. “So forget the duct tape and Band-Aids and elastic bands – all the tricks we’ve used to make the mile possible and focus on what you’re making possible for women and children: Safe nights.”

Last year’s walk of $138,204.12 – the equivalent of providing 3,007 safe nights at the shelter. One night is equivalent to $45.96.

“It’s our goal to raise enough to provide 3,010 safe nights,” said Drew Merrett, owner of Merrett Home Hardware Building Centre, the Safe Nights Challenge Sponsor.