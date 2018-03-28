Accused in Quebec City mosque shooting pleads guilty

The accused in the Quebec City mosque shooting has changed his plea to guilty as pre-trial motions resumed in a Quebec City courtroom on Wednesday.

He pleaded guilty to six counts of first-degree murder and six counts of attempted murder using a restricted firearm — five counts for the injured and one for the 35 people who were at the mosque the night of the shooting but were not injured.

Bissonnette originally pleaded not guilty to all 12 charges on Monday morning, but changed his plea that afternoon.

“I’ve thought about this a long time. In my heart, this is the decision I’ve made,” Bissonnette told the judge Monday after requesting his plea be changed to guilty.

He was then ordered to undergo a court-mandated psychiatric evaluation.

Superior Court Justice Francois Huot agreed Wednesday morning to accept the 12 guilty pleas.

Alexandre Bissonnette, 28, was arrested after a gunman stormed into the Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec during evening prayers on Jan. 29, 2017.

The mosque shooter changed his plea Monday, but it couldn’t be reported. Proceedings were under a publication ban.

The judge ordered a psychiatric evaluation and received the results this morning.

Expert testified Bissonnette understands his decision and isn’t under pressure. — Mike Armstrong (@ArmstrongGN) March 28, 2018

Six men were killed in the attack and 19 other people were injured — five of whom suffered serious injuries.

Lawyers for the accused were expected to file a series of motions ahead of the trial, which was set to begin the first week of April with jury selection.

There was crying in the courtroom when the judge read out victims’ names again, after Bissonnette changed his plea to guilty — Raquel Fletcher (@RaquelGlobal) March 28, 2018

A publication ban had been in place since Monday, but was lifted.

Bissonnette will next appear in court for his sentencing hearing.

