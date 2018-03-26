Accused in Quebec City mosque shooting pleads not guilty

The accused in the Quebec City mosque shooting entered a not-guilty plea Monday morning as pre-trial motions got underway in Quebec City.

Alexandre Bissonnette, 28, was arrested after a gunman stormed into the Centre culturel Islamique de Quebec during evening prayers on Jan. 29, 2017.

READ MORE: Quebec City mosque attack ‘inexcusable,’ ‘totally inexplicable’ say parents of accused shooter

Six men were killed in the attack and 19 other people were injured — five of whom suffered serious injuries.

READ MORE: Accused in Quebec City mosque shooting to go straight to trial: Crown

Bissonnette is facing six counts of first-degree murder and six of attempted murder using a restricted firearm — five counts for the injured and one for the 35 people who were at the mosque the night of the shooting but were not injured.

READ MORE: Lawyers for Quebec City mosque shooting suspect oppose release of warrants

Bissonnette pleaded not guilty to all 12 charges.

Alexandre Bissonnette pleads not guilty to 12 counts of murder and attempted murder in the #QuebecCitymosque shooting on Jan.29,2017 — Raquel Fletcher (@RaquelGlobal) March 26, 2018

Lawyers for the accused are expected to file a series of motions ahead of the trial, which is set to begin the first week of April with jury selection.

A publication ban is in place for pre-trial motions scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.

The trial is expected to last two months.

WATCH BELOW: Deadly shooting in Quebec City

— With files from La Presse Canadienne