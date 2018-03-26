Crime
March 26, 2018 10:51 am
Updated: March 26, 2018 11:02 am

Accused in Quebec City mosque shooting pleads not guilty

By Web producer  Global News

In this Jan. 2017 file photo, Alexandre Bissonnette is escorted to a van after appearing in court in connection with a deadly shooting at a Quebec City mosque. Bissonnette pleaded guilty to 12 counts of murder and attempted murder as pre-trial motions got underway in Quebec City on Monday, March 26, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
The accused in the Quebec City mosque shooting entered a not-guilty plea Monday morning as pre-trial motions got underway in Quebec City.

Alexandre Bissonnette, 28, was arrested after a gunman stormed into the Centre culturel Islamique de Quebec during evening prayers on Jan. 29, 2017.

Six men were killed in the attack and 19 other people were injured — five of whom suffered serious injuries.

Bissonnette is facing six counts of first-degree murder and six of attempted murder using a restricted firearm — five counts for the injured and one for the 35 people who were at the mosque the night of the shooting but were not injured.

Bissonnette pleaded not guilty to all 12 charges.

Lawyers for the accused are expected to file a series of motions ahead of the trial, which is set to begin the first week of April with jury selection.

A publication ban is in place for pre-trial motions scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.

The trial is expected to last two months.

— With files from La Presse Canadienne

