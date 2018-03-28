Man found dead at bottom of condo building garbage chute in midtown Toronto

Toronto police are investigating after a man was found dead at the bottom of a condo building garbage chute late Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews responded to a call around 10:12 p.m. at a building located on Erskine Avenue near Mount Pleasant Road and Eglinton Avenue.

Toronto paramedics said a man was pronounced dead at the scene. The age and identity of the man have not been released.

Toronto police said they are considering the death as suspicious. An autopsy is planned to determine the exact cause of death.