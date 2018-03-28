Man found dead at bottom of condo building garbage chute in midtown Toronto
A A
Toronto police are investigating after a man was found dead at the bottom of a condo building garbage chute late Tuesday evening.
Emergency crews responded to a call around 10:12 p.m. at a building located on Erskine Avenue near Mount Pleasant Road and Eglinton Avenue.
Toronto paramedics said a man was pronounced dead at the scene. The age and identity of the man have not been released.
Toronto police said they are considering the death as suspicious. An autopsy is planned to determine the exact cause of death.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.