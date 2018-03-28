Consumer
Possible Listeria contamination prompts recall of Druxy’s brand pre-cooked roast beef

By Staff The Canadian Press

OTTAWA – A brand of roast beef sold through Druxy’s Famous Deli restaurants in Ontario is being recalled due to possible contamination from Listeria.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the Seasoned Cooked Roast Beef, produced by Erie Meat Products Ltd., of Mississauga, Ont., is served without a labels or coding.

Consumers who are unsure if they have consumed or purchased the affected product are advised to contact the restaurant.

The CFIA says there have been illnesses reported that may be associated with eating this product, but did not say how man.

The federal agency says further lab testing is being conducted to confirm the link.

The beef has a best-before date of April 9.

