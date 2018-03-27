London police searching for sexual assault suspect
An alleged inappropriate touching incident in a public washroom has London police asking for the public’s help finding a suspect.
Officers say the incident happened around 11:15 a.m. on March 19, at a north-end plaza on Oxford Street at Highbury Avenue.
An adult victim didn’t sustain physical injuries.
READ MORE: London man facing extortion, sexual assault charges
The suspect is described as a white man, between 50- and 60-years-old, with a heavy build, balding grey hair, grey goatee, and wearing a blue jacket or sweater.
Investigators with the London Police’s sexual assault and child abuse section says the suspect may drive a light grey or silver four-door hatchback with tinted windows.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the London Police Service at 519-661-5670, or London Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.