London police searching for sexual assault suspect

An alleged inappropriate touching incident in a public washroom has London police asking for the public’s help finding a suspect.

Officers say the incident happened around 11:15 a.m. on March 19, at a north-end plaza on Oxford Street at Highbury Avenue.

An adult victim didn’t sustain physical injuries.

The suspect is described as a white man, between 50- and 60-years-old, with a heavy build, balding grey hair, grey goatee, and wearing a blue jacket or sweater.

Investigators with the London Police’s sexual assault and child abuse section says the suspect may drive a light grey or silver four-door hatchback with tinted windows.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the London Police Service at 519-661-5670, or London Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.