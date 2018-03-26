Montreal babysitter sentenced for leaving toddler unattended in apartment fire

A Montreal woman who left a toddler unattended in an apartment where a fire broke out in August 2017, has pleaded guilty to several charges.

The charges include unlawfully abandoning a child, criminal negligence causing a fire and obstructing police work.

Josee Milot, 50, was sentenced on Monday to 10-and-a-half months behind bars, but her sentence is considered served because she has been detained since last August.

Montreal police rescued the one-year-old baby from a fire in Montreal’s Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

Milot was babysitting the infant girl when the stove caught fire. Milot was not in the apartment at the time of the kitchen fire.

The toddler, as well as the four officers who saved her, all suffered from smoke inhalation but survived.