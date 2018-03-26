Edmonton police warn public about release of violent offender

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has issued a public warning about Shaun Bradley Cardinal, a convicted violent offender who is being released and is expected to live in the area.

In a news release on Monday, police said they “believe he will commit another violent offence against someone while in the community.”

The EPS is seeking a recognizance order on the 34-year-old man, who will be monitored by the Behavioural Assessment Unit.

Cardinal has brown eyes, black hair, is five-foot-eight and 150 pounds and has several neck and face tattoos.

He has a number of court-ordered conditions, including a curfew between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. He must also abstain from alcohol or drugs, must not enter any licensed premise other than a dining room to have a meal, must not possess any kind of weapon, and must not leave the city of Edmonton without prior approval.

Anyone with information about any potential breaches of these conditions is asked to call police at 780-423-4567.

Edmonton police said they decided to release this information after careful deliberation, including the consideration of privacy concerns, believing that it’s in the public interest to inform citizens.

“Members of the public are advised that the intent of this process is to enable citizens to take suitable precautionary measures,” EPS said. “Releasing this information is not intended to encourage people to engage in any form of vigilante action.”