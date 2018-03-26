Homicide detectives investigating Alberta Avenue death

A man was found dead inside a home in the Alberta Avenue area of north Edmonton late Sunday night.

Police could be seen at the home on 91 Street between 117 Avenue and 118 Avenue, where homicide detectives were leading the investigation into the suspicious death.

Officers were called to the home at around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, where the body of a middle-aged man was found.

Police said no arrests had been made.

No other details were available.

— More to come…