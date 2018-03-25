A closer look at the proposed development in Kelowna’s Prospera Place parking lot

Another skyscraper could be sweeping across Kelowna’s skyline in the future, but some residents are concerned about the impact it could have on the ground with parking.

More than 200 parking spots in Prospera Place’s parking lot could be turned into a two-tower development.

And it was always part of the plan, according to city staff.

“The original city deal that we made with the property owners of the arena, when they originally constructed the lot, was that this site was always meant to be a development site,” Adam Cseke, Kelowna’s city planner, said.

The land is already zoned for 12 stories, he added.

Now, GSL Group, the Vancouver-based developer, is looking for the property to be re-zoned so it can construct two taller buildings. They would be 27 and 37 stories, and have a higher density than the property’s current zoning.

According to preliminary plans, the development would include 430 private parking stalls and 70 public ones, Cseke said.

“There is obviously a need for parking for the Prospera arena, and we are under negotiations with the applicant in order to provide public parking within their development,” he said, adding that the city has met with the developer a number of times ahead of their application.

However, residents around town expressed concern about what the new development would mean for the parking situation.

“Parking has been an issue. If you go downtown while a game is going on, you’re unlikely to get parking,” Kelowna resident Quinton Ursulan said.

“I think more parking needs to be put in, another parkade, or underground, or anything they can do,” resident Jon Moon said.

Several departments, including transportation, engineering and utilities, will review the application over the coming months and give technical feedback, Cseke said.

“We’ll eventually come up with a recommendation for council regarding the specifics, and we’re hopefully going to get that within the next couple of months,” he said.

City staff will then make a recommendation for or against the zoning application.

Council would still need to approve the project.