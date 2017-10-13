Parking changes at Kelowna General Hospital

Interior Health is making changes to staff and public parking at Kelowna General Hospital (KGH) in an effort to reduce congestion and make parking more convenient.

While more parking stalls won’t be added, the entire parkade will now be used for public parking while two lots at Abbott Street and Rose Avenue and Abbott and Strathcona Avenue will be for staff only.

A new hospital-wide parking payment system will be installed so parking can be paid for or topped up from several locations throughout the hospital, without making a trip back to the vehicle.

Some of the changes are in place, while others have yet to be implemented.

Patients and visitors are being asked to keep their eyes open for updated signage.