March 25, 2018 11:26 am
Updated: March 25, 2018 11:49 am

Prime Minister Trudeau to celebrate Greek Independence Day at Montreal parade

By Global News

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in the Greek Independence Day parade in Montreal, Sunday, March 26, 2017.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press
The Greek flags will be waving as the Hellenic Community of Greater Montreal (HCGM) celebrates Greek Independence Day with its annual parade.

The Montreal tradition dates back more than 40 years, and is expected to bring out over 30,000 spectators.

The globe-trotting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes a political point to attend the annual event in his riding of Papineau, a seat he has held since 2008. Trudeau was honoured as grand marshal of the festivities in 2017.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. on Sunday and will move along Jean-Talon Street.

HCGM schools, Greek associations and cultural communities will be part of the 73 groups and floats that will partake in the parade.

