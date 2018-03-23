Vancouver to join 100s of cities rallying against gun violence

Hundreds thousands of students, parents and supporters are expected to pack the streets of Washington DC on Saturday in a rally against gun violence.

The “March for Our Lives” is being replicated in more than 830 cities around the world, including Vancouver.

The movement is being led by a new crop of teen activists, many of them survivors of the horrific mass shooting at Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Ellen DeGeneres, George Clooney and more voice their support for the Parkland survivors

Seventeen students lost their lives when a teen gunman opened fire at the school in February, a tragedy that has precipitated a renewed debate over gun control and how to prevent mass shootings in the U.S.

Survivors of the massacre and their supporters are calling for a ban on assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines along with stricter background checks.

A U.S.-wide campaign earlier this month saw tens of thousands of young people defy threats of school discipline and walk out of classes to protest what they say has become an unsafe environment.

The movement has also drawn some high profile support. George and Amal Clooney donated $500,000 to protest organizers, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has volunteered the team’s jet to transport survivors and victims’ families to Saturday’s Washington rally and Justin Bieber has urged his fans to sign a petition calling for gun control.

Vancouver rally

In Vancouver, the march will kick off at 10 a.m. at Jack Poole Plaza, before winding its way to the U.S. consulate.

The event is being organized by Democrats Abroad Vancouver, March On Vancouver and Act Now, along with local students.

Canadian gun owners blast proposed new gun control laws

Surrey public school teacher Annie O’Hana is one of the organizers, and said she’s expecting hundreds of students to attend, including about 30 from her own school.

“We are preparing youth to be active citizens, to hopefully be voters, to hopefully uphold democratic traditions here in Canada,” she told CKNW’s Jon McComb Show.

“So it’s really important that kids see that in a democracy what your voice is about, how can you use that voice.”

Vancouver to hold March for Our Lives rally

O’Hana admitted that situation for students in Canada is vastly different than that of their U.S. counterparts. But she said Canada has gun issues of its own — issues her students in Surrey are keenly aware of. And she added that Canada is in fact debating gun control legislation of its own right now.

The march is also an opportunity for young people to feel connected to something larger, she said.

Justin Bieber urges fans to sign March for Our Lives petition for stricter gun control laws

“This is about solidarity, where they look at students in other parts of the world and they have to think about those students’ lives. And in my classroom that’s very important, we have to look beyond ourselves,” O’Hana said.

At least 16 other Canadian cities will be holding March for Our Lives events, including Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto and Calgary.

-With files from Niki Reitmayer