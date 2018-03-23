Man with gunshot wound drove into ditch on Chilliwack River Road: RCMP

A man with a gunshot wound was taken to hospital early Friday morning after reports that he had driven into a ditch along Chilliwack River Road.

The Chilliwack RCMP received a report about the man at approximately 5 a.m. that day.

They arrived to find a man with serious injuries who was being helped by BC Ambulance and good Samaritans, an RCMP news release said.

BC Ambulance then took the man to hospital.

Police believe the shooting was targeted. The Chilliwack RCMP Serious Crime Unit is investigating.

“RCMP are asking anyone travelling on Chilliwack River Road and surrounding area early this morning who may have witnessed unusual driving behaviour or events to contact us,” RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RCMP.