Halifax to enforce overnight parking ban on Thursday evening

Halifax will be enforcing its overnight winter parking ban on municipal streets Thursday night and into Friday morning.

According to the municipality, the ban will begin at 1 a.m. and last until 6 a.m., so that crews can properly clear the streets and sidewalks of the snow that’s already hit the ground — and the snow that’s still expected to come.

The overnight parking ban is in effect until March 31, but is only enforced and declared during “weather events.”

However, the Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Act does state that tickets can be issued and vehicles towed at any time if they are parked in a way that interferes with snow clearing.

If your vehicle impedes sidewalk clearing, you’re also likely going to wake up to a ticket on your windshield.

Tickets — for parking in a way that impedes sidewalk clearing — are $25 and can be issued at any time, not just during parking ban enforcement.

Parking tickets issued under the winter overnight parking ban are $50.