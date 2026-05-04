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Health

Tick season returns to Saskatchewan

By Payton Zillich Global News
Posted May 4, 2026 8:08 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Tick season returns to Saskatchewan'
Tick season returns to Saskatchewan
WATCH: Spring is here in Saskatchewan, but so are the ticks. With residents reporting a rise in the pests, experts are sharing essential tips on how to stay safe while enjoying the outdoors.
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It is that time of year again: the return of tick season in Saskatchewan.

Many residents in the province have already reported tick sightings. The director of conservation for the Meewasin Valley Authority, Renny Grilz, says this spring, there’s a chance we could see more of these bugs than last year.

“It is almost a two-year cycle so, potentially, 2026 might be a higher number compared to 2025,” Grilz says.

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But that doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy time out in nature, as long as you come prepared.

“Wearing long pants and long-sleeve shirts, a lot of people tuck their pants inside their socks as a preventive measure,” Grilz says. “Also, insect repellent with DEET in it sprayed around the ankles helps as well.”

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If you do get bitten, experts say the best way to remove a tick is to clamp on to the bug with forceps or a tweezer. Then pull firmly to remove the body, but most importantly, the head. Removing a tick as soon as possible is the best way to reduce the risk of disease.

Watch the video above for more advice on how to navigate this tick season.

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