Halifax issues more than 600 winter parking ban tickets in just two days

Halifax Regional Municipality issued 621 tickets this week to people who violated the overnight winter parking ban.

The parking ban is in effect from Dec. 15 to March 31 but is only enforced during declared weather events and ongoing clearing operations.

When the ban is enforced, it is in effect from 1 a.m. until 6 a.m.

There were 353 parking tickets issued around the city on Monday, as a Nor’easter made its way through the province.

On Tuesday, the parking ban was enforced again so municipal crews could clean up streets and sidewalks following the storm.

Despite notifying people about the ban online and through media, 268 tickets were issued.

Each ticket comes with a $50 fine.