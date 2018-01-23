Snow and rain make for dangerous commute in Halifax, more than 25 collisions reported

Haligonians had a messy commute on Tuesday, courtesy of a large dump of snow and intermittent freezing rain.

Law enforcement say they responded to at least 26 vehicle collisions throughout the Halifax Regional Municipality on Tuesday morning.

Halifax Regional Police have reported that they responded to 19 collisions in their jurisdiction since the snow started Tuesday, while Halifax District RCMP responded seven by 10 a.m.

Only one collision resulted in anyone sustaining injuries, which Dal Hutchinson of the RCMP described as minor.

The adverse weather conditions also affected the Halifax Transit bus fleet.

Updated fleet status:

26% of the fleet is running 45 mins late or later

20% of the fleet is running 60 mins late or later

10% of the fleet is running 80 mins late or later#hfxtransit — Halifax Transit (@hfxtransit) January 23, 2018

According to the Halifax Transit official Twitter account, at 10:12 a.m., the weather had caused so many delays that 56 per cent of its fleet was running 45 minutes or more behind schedule.