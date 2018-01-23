Traffic
January 23, 2018 12:21 pm

Snow and rain make for dangerous commute in Halifax, more than 25 collisions reported

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Cars drive down a snow covered Gottingen Street in Halifax on Jan. 23, 2018

Alexander Quon/Global News
Haligonians had a messy commute on Tuesday, courtesy of a large dump of snow and intermittent freezing rain.

Law enforcement say they responded to at least 26 vehicle collisions throughout the Halifax Regional Municipality on Tuesday morning.

Halifax Regional Police have reported that they responded to 19 collisions in their jurisdiction since the snow started Tuesday, while Halifax District RCMP responded seven by 10 a.m.

Only one collision resulted in anyone sustaining injuries, which Dal Hutchinson of the RCMP described as minor.

The adverse weather conditions also affected the Halifax Transit bus fleet.

According to the Halifax Transit official Twitter account, at 10:12 a.m., the weather had caused so many delays that 56 per cent of its fleet was running 45 minutes or more behind schedule.

