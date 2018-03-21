Manitoba Hydro
March 21, 2018 11:42 am
Updated: March 21, 2018 12:12 pm

Manitoba Hydro’s entire board quits

The entire Manitoba Hydro board has resigned.

Manitoba Hydro’s chair, Sanford Riley, and all eight of its board members resigned Wednesday morning.

That leaves just the one government appointee, Cliff Graydon, sitting on the board.

In a statement issued on behalf of the board, Riley said the board had learned the government had lost confidence in the board and would be removing him as chair.

“For over a year we have attempted to meet with the Premier to resolve a number of critical issues related to the finances and governance of Manitoba Hydro, including matters related to Hydro’s efforts to further develop its relationship with Indigenous peoples,” Riley wrote. “Despite repeated attempts we have not been able to have a meaningful dialogue with the government and we have reached an impasse.

“We have been informed the government intends to remove the Chair and has therefore lost confidence in the Board.”

The resignations are effective immediately.

Manitoba Hydro declined to comment further.

Global News has reached out to the province for comment.

 

 

 

