2 men charged after 2 oil sites robbed in central Alberta

Two Alberta men are facing a total of 14 charges after two oil sites in Red Deer County were robbed.

At around 9 a.m. on Sunday morning, Innisfail RCMP was called to a site on Range Road 263, north of Highway 590, after two suspects had reportedly driven a dually vehicle onto the site and had stolen black copper wire and oil site batteries.

While on route to the call, RCMP received a second call that a break and enter was in progress on another site nearby. When officers arrived, the caller told RCMP that the vehicle was still on site.

RCMP say a white dually cube van matching the description from the previous call was still on the scene. As officers approached the van, the driver reportedly put the vehicle into drive and “pushed the gas pedal to the floor,” but became stuck in the snow.

Two men were arrested without incident and police said a search of the van revealed it was full of property.

Michael Levesque, 43, is facing two counts of possessing stolen property under $5,000 and one count each of mischief under $5,000, break and enter with intent to commit theft and trespass.

Joshua Desjarlais, 49, is facing three counts of possessing stolen property under $5,000 and one count each of mischief under $5,000, break and enter with intent to commit theft, trespass, breach of probation, drive while disqualified and possess scheduled substance.

Desjarlais is set to appear for a bail hearing on March 20 in Red Deer. Levesque was released by a Justice of the Peace with conditions and is scheduled to be in court again on March 23 in Red Deer.

Earlier this month, Red Deer RCMP issued a release stating that Levesque was wanted on several warrants out of Rimbey, Alta. for theft, mischief, possession of stolen property and trafficking in stolen property. He is scheduled to be in court on April 6 on those charges.