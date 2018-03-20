Man, 22, charged with attempted murder after stabbing in east-end Toronto

A 22-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in Toronto’s east end that sent another man to hospital with serious injuries last week.

The incident happened just before 2 a.m. on March 14 near a bar on Danforth Avenue and Greenwood Avenue.

Toronto police said there was a confrontation between two men and one of them was stabbed multiple times. Authorities said the suspect fled on foot.

Toronto paramedics said the male victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said a suspect was arrested on March 17. He has been identified as Adam Bryan James MacDougall of Toronto and charged with one count of attempted murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.