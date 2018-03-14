Crime
March 14, 2018 6:32 am

Man suffers serious injuries after stabbing on Danforth Ave.

By Web Producer  Global News

Police investigate the scene of a stabbing in east-end Toronto on March 14, 2018.

Jason Scott/Global News
A man in his 40s was taken to hospital following a stabbing in east-end Toronto.

The incident happened just before 2 a.m. Wednesday near a bar on Danforth Avenue and Greenwood Avenue.

Toronto paramedics said the male victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Police have not revealed any details about possible suspects.

