Man suffers serious injuries after stabbing on Danforth Ave.
A man in his 40s was taken to hospital following a stabbing in east-end Toronto.
The incident happened just before 2 a.m. Wednesday near a bar on Danforth Avenue and Greenwood Avenue.
Toronto paramedics said the male victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries.
Police have not revealed any details about possible suspects.
