Cobourg police administer Naloxone to revive man

Cobourg police officers recently administered Naloxone to revive a man who likely suffered a drug overdose.

Police said on Feb. 21, officers responded to a west end residence where a man in his 20s was found unconscious. Police say information indicated that the man was suffering from a “likely drug overdose” with deteriorating vital signs.

READ MORE: Opioid-related deaths in Ontario jump 52 per cent in 2017 compared to year before

Trained officers in Naloxone administered the drug, “resulting in the male recovering quickly after two doses of Naloxone,” stated Sgt. Jeff Shiels. “Even when Naloxone is administered, there is potential for it to wear off before recovery, sometimes requiring more than one dose.”

The man was subsequently taken to hospital.

Cobourg police say they’ve recently engaged in training for officers, providing each officer with Naloxone (or brand name Narcan) as part of their issued equipment. The drug is used to reverse an opioid overdose.

READ MORE: Temporary overdose prevention site to open in Peterborough to tackle opioid crisis

Deputy Chief Paul VandeGraaf says while the use of the life-saving drug is becoming more common for first responders, it’s a responsibility his organization has not taken lightly, as officers are encountering more incidents of fentanyl and carfentanyl.

“We are very careful around training, and the use of the drug,” he said.

“It would be a tragedy not to have this (Narcan) available and a vulnerable person in our community could need it, or if one of our officers was exposed to fentanyl in the regular course of duties.”

He encourages people to call emergency services in case of an overdose, noting last year’s federal Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act, which protects individuals who call 911 from facing offences such as drug possession.

“We want you to call 911, so we can protect the community, regardless of whether you stay at or leave, an overdose scene,” he said.