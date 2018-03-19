Whitby elementary teacher faces sexual assault charges involving students

A Whitby elementary teacher is facing 16 sexual assault-related charges after police said he was involved in inappropriate relationships with his students.

Durham Regional Police said the accused was employed as a teacher at Robert Munsch‎ Public School and that his victims were all under the age of 16.

Thomas Grieve, 39, of Scugog Township, has been charged with eight counts of sexual assault and eight counts of sexual interference.

Police said the accused had inappropriate relations with some of his students during school hours.

Authorities said Grieve also served as a coach for sports teams at the school and also coached the female under-18 team for the Durham Rebels Volleyball Club.

The accused also previously taught at EA Fairman Public School and various schools as a supply teacher. He has also taught night school and summer school at numerous high schools.

Police are concerned there may be more victims.

Anyone with information connected with this investigation is urged to contact Det. Cost. Briese of the DRPS Child Abuse Sexual Assault Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5323.